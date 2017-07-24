Rupert Murdoch's Daughter, Elisabeth Murdoch, Ties the Knot in a Gown Fit for a Fairytale Princess

It’s the height of wedding season which means you’re probably traveling to nuptials every other weekend and about to run out of room on your “Dream Wedding” Pinterest board from all the celeb-inspo happening right now. Julianne Hough’s wedding weekend was full of adorable outfits, Miranda Kerr wore a Dior Haute Couture gown that was inspired by Grace Kelly, and just this weekend, Rupert Murdoch’s daughter, Elisabeth Murdoch, tied the knot in a romantic, floral-embroidered princess-style gown. (So if you have a “fairytale” wedding theme inspo board, you’ll want to pin every single photo below!)

The 48-year-old media executive married Turner prize-winning artist Keith Tyson at a lavish event in Westwell, Oxfordshire. Her empire-waist dress featured an elegant V-neck neckline with delicate cap-sleeves and a full sheer skirt decorated with floral appliqués throughout. She styled her hair in loose waves and clipped a piece back with a sparkly starburst hair accessory. The groom stayed sharp in a traditional black suit with light blue tie.

Congratulations gorgeous @lizdoch and @keithtyson23 !!! 🥂😭❤️ Perfect speech and perfect bride 👰🏼🌟💕💖 A post shared by Chløë Black (@chloeblackmusic) on Jul 23, 2017 at 5:54am PDT

For as simple and subtle as her dress was, the reception was quite not as understated. According to photos from guests in attendance, there were walls and tunnels constructed with flowers guiding guests into the over-the-top wedding reception hall, where they danced under a canopy of flowers.

Not all party shrub tunnels are equal 👍🏼 @lizdoch @keithtyson23 A post shared by Richard Bacon (@richardpbacon) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

Congratulations Liz and Keith, what a great wedding @keithtyson23 A post shared by Nigel Cooke (@nigelcookestudio) on Jul 22, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

The happiest of days …. #happilyeverafter A post shared by Keith Tyson (@keithtyson23) on Jul 22, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

Murdoch is a mom of four and was previously married twice, while this marks Tyson’s first marriage. The artist shared a snap of his new bride, kissing her on the cheek after the ceremony saying, “The happiest of days …. #happilyeverafter”

