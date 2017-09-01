E.L.F. Is Launching One New Product Every Day of September - Here are 5 You Need, Starting at $1

E.L.F. Cosmetics is reliable for a few reasons: The beauty company’s foolproof formulas, of-the-moment launches and insanely affordable prices. And this month, the brand is giving you a new reason to shop its ever-growing line by launching a new product (and in some cases, products!) every. single. day.

Luckily, we got a sneak peak of the launches — and there’s everything from a $55 brush set (look for it on Sept. 10) to $1 eyeliners (available on Sept. 28). So to control our excitement, we’ve rounded up five of the amazing products that we can’t wait to get our hands on. Below, see our picks — and set your calendar reminders to shop the site.

Sept 1: Highlighter, $2

Need a champagne, bronze or peachy pink highlighter that won’t break the bank? Now’s your chance.

Sept 8th: Silicone Blender & Highlighting Sponge Duo, $10

These two sponges — one foam and one an of-the-moment silicone material — will revamp the way you apply your makeup.

Sept 18th: Beauty Shield Lipsticks, $6

Whether you’re into bold shades or subtle nudes, these new lipsticks are about to be your new go-to.

Sept 28th: Satin Eyeliner Pencils, $1:

These pencil eye liners come in four shades and tout a sharpener top — so you’ll never be stuck with a dull point in a pinch. Even better? They cost a buck.

Sept 21st: Clarifying Charcoal Bubble Mask , $14

Slather this skin-clearing, bubbling charcoal mask all over you face, then take a selfie.

Score the brand’s new launches here. And tell us: what are you excited for?