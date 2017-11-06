WNBA star and Olympian Elena Delle Donne tied the knot over the weekend to fiancée Amanda Clifton in the most Pinterest-perfect wedding ceremony and reception ever imaginable, all thanks to The Knot’s Dream Wedding franchise. Every year the magazine throws an over-the-top bash for a deserving couple, and 2017 marked the first time a same-sex couple was featured. The publication called up the top pros to plan the event (they would know!) which resulted in a fairytale wedding featuring multiple dress changes, a table of donuts and a 6-foot-5 cake! See all the highlights, below.

Both brides opted for traditional white gowns for their nuptials and styled their hair pulled back into low buns. Elena chose a long-sleeve column lace dress by Ersa Atelier, while Amanda wore a body-skimming white gown by Pronovias with lace accents and a cascading train.

For the reception, the couple incorporated some trendier bridal looks into their party outfits (both designed by BHLDN). Elena wore a cropped lace spaghetti strap tank top with a high-waisted white floor-length skirt, and Amanda partied in an open-back shift tank with a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg white pants.

“Still feel like last night was a dream,” Elena wrote on Instagram after her whirlwind day. “Marrying the love of my life and having all of our friends and family in one place was amazing!”

The fashion choices weren’t even the most jaw-dropping moments of the wedding. During the reception an 11 tiered wedding cake standing at 6’5″ tall was wheeled onto the dance floor (which is the same height as the WNBA star herself!). The celebration also had an entire dessert bar with tables filled with treats like donuts.

The couple opted to skip a gifts registry for charitable donations instead, which allowed fans, family and friends to donate to the Elena Delle Donne Foundation to support the special needs community and those suffering from Lyme Disease.

