EJ Johnson Wears a Daring, Sheer Look to the Hermès Men's Runway Show

In cased you missed the memo, EJ Johnson didn’t come here to play. He came here to slay. In fact, it seems the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star couldn’t even tell you the definition of terms like “dressed-down” or “athleisure” as you’d be hard pressed to find a single moment in his life where he wasn’t totally dressed to the nines. And Thursday night was no exception as Johnson showed up on the red carpet in a very sheer, very body-hugging ensemble to celebrate Hermès first menswear runway show in Los Angeles.

When attending the show of any major brand, it’s important to put your best foot forward, which was no problem at all for the son of Magic Johnson and known Birkin bag-enthusiast. EJ showed up to the Hermès event wearing a completely sheer, off-the-shoulder black top with fitted black, high-waisted trousers with slits up to the top of his thighs, and a black duster left slumped around his wrists. He paired the bold look with an understated pair of black suede boots, a mid-size deep purple crocodile Kelly bag, a couple of diamond chokers,and a full smoky eye.

Johnson has told People Style in the past that thanks to his amazing 180-pound weight loss, “My style has changed drastically.” Now that he’s reached his goal weight, the reality star is all about flaunting his new physique, adding, “I’m always scantily clad or showing skin and wearing bodycon stuff. This is the way I’ve always wanted to dress and I can pretty much fit into anything I want — I am just having literally a ball. Walking outside is so exciting for me now.” And for the rest of us as well.

