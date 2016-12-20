Editors' Picks: What to Buy from Net-a-Porter's Huge End of Year Sale

If you still have holiday gifts to buy, don’t worry. Sometimes procrastination pays off: right now, Net-a-Porter is having a huge end-of-year sale, with prices up to 70% off. Either gift yourself a splurge for the holidays or rack up all the last minute gifts for everyone on your list – all in this one stop shop. Our PeopleStyle editors couldn’t resist these amazing designer deals (seriously, when else can you get a pair of Jimmy Choos for 50% off?). Check out what the steals we’ll be shopping for below.

Alex Apatoff, Deputy Style Director: I can’t explain this compulsion, but if a piece of clothing or an accessory has a star on it, I tend to be drawn to it (and more often than not, I buy it). Such is the case with this dainty IAM by Ileana Makri ring, which is super-sweet and dainty (and, thankfully for my holiday-crunched bank account, 70 percent off).

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: One of my 2017 style resolutions is to wear more cute pajama sets to bed and less old sweatpants. And this silky Stella McCartney duo is the perfect way to kick off the new year.

Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: I know I really shouldn’t be buying things for myself when I’m trying to get my holiday shopping in order. But I can’t resist treating myself to this Rag & Bone sweater when it’s 40 percent off. It’s a cool contrasting knit (which is a welcome update to my plain sweater collection) and it can transform from a turtleneck into an off-the-shoulder style with its funky button fastenings. Even if my bank account doesn’t agree, I’ll be glad I have this to bundle up in the second the first snow storm hits.

Lindy Segal, Style Social Editor: One thing I have to look forward to in 2017? Some really close friends’ weddings. I’m on the lookout for both rehearsal dinner and reception looks, and this easy Tibi midi dress could work for either.

Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: I’ve been dying to own a pair of over-the-knee boots since my style icons – the KarJenners – starting sporting them everywhere this summer and fall. These ones from Stuart Weitzman caught my eye, but I never felt ready to shell out $800 for a pair. But now, for 50% off? I just can’t refuse.

