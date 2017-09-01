Style

6 Bold Beauty Looks You’re Going to Love for Fall

Sure, sun-kissed and shimmery was fun for summer, but we’re ready for a total beauty refresh for fall. Break out your boldest beauty products and get ready to copy these killer celebrity looks

By @jillianruffo

GLITTERY EYES

Full disclosure: we've always been here for a glitter-adorned smize. And Joan Smalls and Vanessa Hudgens just threw a fun twist on the look, swapping typical gold and silver glitter for warm (and surprisingly wearable!) burgundy and red shades.

PLATINUM PIXIES

Katy Perry and Cara Delevingne both look chic in their bright, white-blonde pixie cuts, proving that the payoff can be huge if you're willing to take a risk.

WINE-COLORED LIPS

We know what you're thinking: it's too soon in the season for vampy lips. Well, as far as Olivia Munn and Chrissy Teigen are concerned, there's no wrong time to wear the deep, fall-inspired look.

SLICKED BACK HAIR

Whether you're going for a textured look like Lucy Hale's or a fully-soaked style like Zendaya's, slicking your strands all the way back makes a major statement.

GILDED LIDS

The easiest way to glam up your look? Sweep gold eye shadow all over your lids, like Yara Shahidi and Lily Collins did. For extra credit, go for a monochromatic moment, matching the hue to your jewelry -- and your dress -- as Yara did.

PURPLE SHADOW

Don't limit purple to just your lashes or waterlines anymore. The bright shade looks chic when worn swept across lids (or even on lips!). Try a matte formula like Mandy Moore's to create an edgy vibe, or a metallic shade like Tyra Banks' for a playful glam look.

