Style
6 Bold Beauty Looks You’re Going to Love for Fall
Sure, sun-kissed and shimmery was fun for summer, but we’re ready for a total beauty refresh for fall. Break out your boldest beauty products and get ready to copy these killer celebrity looks
By Jillian Ruffo•@jillianruffo
Posted on
More
1 of 6
GLITTERY EYES
Full disclosure: we've always been here for a glitter-adorned smize. And Joan Smalls and Vanessa Hudgens just threw a fun twist on the look, swapping typical gold and silver glitter for warm (and surprisingly wearable!) burgundy and red shades.
2 of 6
PLATINUM PIXIES
Katy Perry and Cara Delevingne both look chic in their bright, white-blonde pixie cuts, proving that the payoff can be huge if you're willing to take a risk.
3 of 6
WINE-COLORED LIPS
We know what you're thinking: it's too soon in the season for vampy lips. Well, as far as Olivia Munn and Chrissy Teigen are concerned, there's no wrong time to wear the deep, fall-inspired look.
4 of 6
SLICKED BACK HAIR
Whether you're going for a textured look like Lucy Hale's or a fully-soaked style like Zendaya's, slicking your strands all the way back makes a major statement.
5 of 6
GILDED LIDS
The easiest way to glam up your look? Sweep gold eye shadow all over your lids, like Yara Shahidi and Lily Collins did. For extra credit, go for a monochromatic moment, matching the hue to your jewelry -- and your dress -- as Yara did.
6 of 6
PURPLE SHADOW
Don't limit purple to just your lashes or waterlines anymore. The bright shade looks chic when worn swept across lids (or even on lips!). Try a matte formula like Mandy Moore's to create an edgy vibe, or a metallic shade like Tyra Banks' for a playful glam look.