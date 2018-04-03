Ed Sheeran Proves He Would Make an Excellent Men's Fragrance Model in Hilarious Instagram

Ed Sheeran has just about done it all. He is a singer, songwriter, Grammy winner — he’s even collaborated with Beyoncé. But there’s one thing the star has yet to check off his list: male modeling. And if his latest Instagram posts tell us anything, he’s actually a natural at it.

Sheeran is currently enjoying a tropical getaway and just like any good Instagram star/model, he’s sharing his fair share of poolside #content.

In one Instagram post, he posed for a close-up in the water, looking over his left shoulder with a “Blue Steel”-esque smize, joking that it’s the campaign for “the new fragrance Sweat and Shame – coming soon.”

He also shared some outtakes, lounging in the water with his hands resting casually on his chin — while he also thanked the powers of SPF 50 sunscreen.

He was also spotted enjoying the double-tap-worthy sunset with a friend.

Sheeran has been spending time in Australia for his “÷” tour, and in addition to beginning his new modeling career, he’s been getting to know the country’s critters, feeding alligators and hanging with snakes and seals.

We hope this tour helps him start his second career, whether as a zookeeper or Zoolander, he’s got the chops for both.