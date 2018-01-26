Ed Sheeran‘s fiancée Cherry Seaborn was seen for the first time wearing her new sparkling engagement ring while out in London.

The gorgeous ring appears to feature an oval-shaped center diamond flanked by two smaller diamonds set on a white gold or platinum band.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter proposed to his “Perfect” match after almost three years of dating and announced the exciting news on Instagram earlier this month.

“Got myself a fiancée just before new year,” the singer wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of himself and Seaborn — who inspired Sheeran’s latest hit single. “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”

Although Sheeran and Seaborn, 25, have actually known each other since high school, the longtime friends didn’t begin dating until 2015, thanks to the help of the singer’s close friend Taylor Swift.

“I’ve known Cherry since I was 11,” Sheeran told PEOPLE in March. “She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [around New York in 2015]. It was around then, and we reconnected. I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor’s 4th of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history.”

Ed Sheeran/Instagram

And Seaborn quickly earned Swift’s stamp of approval after the couple started dating.

“Her and Taylor have hung out without me quite a few times; I think they have gal chats,” Sheeran told PEOPLE. “I don’t know what they get up to — talking about cats or whatever.”

FatPapSlim / Splash News

Sheeran has said that “Perfect,” the fifth track on his latest studio album, was inspired by his now-fiancée, and it’s his favorite song on the album. “It was one of the fastest songs that I’d written. It just kind of came out,” he said when he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It’s the first song I wrote for the album and I’m not really sick of it — I still listen to it.”