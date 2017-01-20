WATCH: Beyoncé's Makeup Artist Reveals His Game-Changing Cat Eye Trick

Let’s make 2017 the year we stop running late on behalf of our cat eyes. Sure, without a pro or a ton of practice, creating a flawless wing is no easy feat. So in hopes of perfecting our skills this year, we’ve enlisted the help of L’Oréal makeup artist and Beyoncé‘s go-to guy, Sir John, to teach us how to get it right every time. Watch the How It’s Done video above to learn the trick he swears by — and never show up late again.

To create the look, Sir John first “saturates” the top and bottom waterlines with a black kohl eyeliner (he used the L’Oreal Infallible Silkissime Eyeliner in black, which he says is “the best liner in the business… you can swim in it.”)

Then, he rims the top lash line with black liquid liner. “Start on the inner corner of the eye, and work your way across. It’s realistic to do everything in one swipe, so use 3-4 strokes.”

RELATED PHOTOS: The Best Beauty Trends To Try Now

But the key to creating the look, he says, is in the next step. Before the liquid dries, take your finger and smudge the line outwards. We know, it sounds insane. But Sir John promises that it’ll create the perfect wing, which you can then make darker with more liner and shape into place with a Q-tip.

Once your wing is done, smudge a bit of kohl liner under your bottom lash line, keeping it soft to leave all eyes on the top lid. Then, finish it off with “a ton” of mascara, and if false lashes are your thing, now’s the time to break them out.

Would you try this look? Sound off below.