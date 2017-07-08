Peta Murgatroyd Dishes on Her Wedding Dress: ‘I Went Through a Lot of Options’

Peta Murgatroyd may have been certain about the groom, but she definitely was a bit indecisive about the dress when planning her wedding to Maksim Chmerkovskiy, which will take place Saturday at Oheka Castle on Long Island, New York.

“I went through a lot of different options,” the Dancing with the Stars pro told PEOPLE in the days leading up to the wedding.

But eventually Murgatroyd, 30, settled on a ceremony dress that is “big.”

“It’s definitely a fuller skirt,” she said.”It’s not a huge princess gown, but it’s definitely a big skirt.”

The dancer described the top half of the dress as “very fitted” and the color as an “ivory” tone.

“I didn’t want a stark white dress,” she explained. “I just love the old-fashioned feel of the ivory. Especially against the castle, I didn’t want stark white. I think it’s more sleek, in a way.”

“I wanted the entire celebration to be super-chic and glamorous,” she continued. “Everything is going to be crème and black and white. There’s going to be hardly any color. I just wanted it to be just so pure and gorgeous.”

But in the end it wasn’t about what the wedding looked like.

“I can’t speak for every girl, but when you first step onto that runway and see the love of your life at the end of the path waiting for you, I think that’s going to be a moment that I’ve always waited for — just to see his face,” said Murgatroyd, who is mom to 6-month-old Shai Aleksander with Chmerkovskiy. “I’ve always wanted to get married — and only get married once — so this is really special moment for me.”