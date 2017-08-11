You Need to See Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 22-Hour Tattoo Transformation

Dwayne Johnson‘s bull tattoo on his right bicep has become the star’s signature ink since his early pro wrestling days. But after two decades of having it on his arm, The Rock decided it was about time to give his iconic design a huge transformation.

“Evolution of the bull begins w/ @nikkohurtado. I’ve engrained this bull in my DNA for two decades. My core. Humbly, it’s also become a symbol of strength, resilience, heart, power and defiance to so many people around the world. I got this tattoo when I was just a kid. Now I need it to reflect me as a man,” the 45-year-old actor said in his first Instagram video that documented the major change.

Johnson documented the entire experience on Instagram, and revealed the final product Friday. His new look? A life-like, 3-D larger bull tattoo featuring visible cracks in its bones, with horns pointing straight ahead and a large, empty eye socket.

The actor turned to world renowned tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado to evolve his original bull, which took 22 hours and three sessions at the parlor.

Each detail of Johnson’s new bull tattoo come with its own special meaning and story. “Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history. From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life’s hard lessons I’ve learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles – I’m so grateful to have ’em because they’re earned,” Johnson wrote on Instagram.

Settling down on each intricate detail of the tattoo’s design took plenty of conversation between Johnson and Hurtado. “We talked for hours about the man I am today, compared to who I once was. And who I’ll always be. We all desire to grow and evolve. The mana is right.. let the blood and pain begin. #EvolutionOfTheBull,” Johnson said.

