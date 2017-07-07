There are plenty of reasons why Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2016. Aside from being one of the world’s highest paid actors, a former WWE champ and a leading contender in the 2020 election polls (really!), the 45-year-old, 245-lb. star looks positively ageless. How does he do it? The actor replied to a fan who asked on Twitter what products he uses in his skincare routine, and we’ve got to say, it’s on the pricey side — but there are a couple of surprises thrown in too.

Johnson swears that slathering these three holy grail products on his face daily gives him his ageless glow: “Neutrogena Deep Cream Face Wash, Lancer or La Mer creams,” the star said on Twitter.

RELATED PHOTOS: Behind the Scenes at Men’s Paris Fashion Week with Dwyane Wade

While using only two to three products is a fairly low-key regimen, there’s no denying The Rock’s products of choice are on the luxury end. Combined, the Lancer and La Mer face creams cost $295 (the average Lancer cream runs about $125, while a 1-oz jar of Crème de la Mer is $170!). But on the bright side, Johnson’s go-to Neutrogena cleanser will set you back only $4.29 at Target.

Ha yes ma'am. Neutrogena deep cream face wash, Lancer or LaMere creams and tequila often. Not on your face, but drinking it;). — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 6, 2017

And while skincare professionals tend to advise steering clear of alcohol to avoid early aging, The Rock thinks otherwise. His other skincare secret? “Tequila often,” he tweeted. “Not on your face, but drinking it ;).” Can’t argue with that now, can we?

What skincare products do you recommend The Rock try? Sound off in the comments below.