How Drybar Founder Alli Webb Is Paying Homage to Drew Barrymore's 'Best Hair on the Planet'

Drew Barrymore’s perfectly tousled waves have always been a source of serious hair envy, but now there’s an answer.

PEOPLE and Netflix partnered with Drybar to offer seven days of free blowouts during lunchtime hours in all 93 of their shops across the country starting on March 19, and costumers who signed up will get the chance to receive “The Drew” blowout in honor of the upcoming second season of Santa Clarita Diet.

“We’re all such diehard fans of Drew, and she’s got the best hair on the planet,” Drybar founder Alli Webb tells PEOPLE. “We are very particular about any partnership that we take part in because we only want to give our clients, who are predominantly women, something that they would like and appreciate. Even though the subject matter is interesting and a little bloody, the show and the spirit of the show is so fun.”

She adds: “I know her hair is a big thing on the show, so it’s a lot of homage to Drew.”

Gabriel Maseda/NurPhoto/Getty Images

To celebrate the partnership, an event was held at Drybar’s Beverly Hills location in Los Angeles on Monday night in which influencers and guests enjoyed hair styling, a preview of season 2 of the show, and cocktails and “finger” foods themed to the zombie comedy.

Webb, who has been doing hair professionally for almost 20 years, says she usually jumps at any opportunity to work with and support female founders like Barrymore, who also has her Flower Beauty line. Webb was a stay-at-home mom for five years before starting a mobile dry business as a way to get back into the workplace and spend some time around adults.

RELATED VIDEO: Drew Barrymore Gets Back at Internet Trolls by Treating Herself with a Glam Day and New Haircut

“I started the mobile dry bar business as a way to do something for myself on my own time and make a little extra cash,” she says. “My kids were really young when I was doing that, and I was doing like three hours a day — it was nothing.”

During that time, she realized that there was a significant gap in the marketplace for women who wanted to get blowouts done at a reasonable price and in a beautiful space.

“I just felt this tugging that I had to do this and, humbly, I didn’t think anybody could do it better than me,” she says. “I naturally have very curly hair, I grew up in South Florida — like, the land of frizzy hair — and I have spent a lifetime preparing for this job of blow drying hair. A huge part of our success is that I come from this business as a hairstylist and a very picky client.”

When Webb opened up her first location in Brentwood in 2010, she never thought it would become the business that it is now.

“We really thought that would be my little shop — I’d pick up my kids from preschool, and that’d be my life,” she says. “I was thinking if we could do 30 or 40 people in a day, then we’d have a good business. Now we do about 100 women a day per store so we severely underestimated the demand for it. Sometimes it feels real, but most of the time it doesn’t.”

Drybar Emma Feil Photography

Webb credits much of Drybar’s success to the little details that make the experience of getting one of their signature blowouts unique. They play upbeat music in their shops as beloved flicks live Sixteen Candles and Pretty Woman are shown on their TV screens, and customers are greeted with complimentary coffee and champagne.

“It’s not just about the blowout, it is about the whole experience,” she says. “My parents own their own business so I think my brother and I picked that up from them, those little touches that make people really happy.”

For those wanting to maintain their blowouts, Webb shares two major tips.

“The obvious one is dry shampoo,” she says. “But putting it in your hair at night before you go to sleep is a good tip because you sweat. We all sweat when we sleep, it just happens, and you wake up in the morning with a kink [or] that split in your hair. Sleeping on a satin pillowcase or putting a velcro roller in your hair and then spraying detox at the root when you go to sleep is a good way to keep everything where it’s supposed to be.”

The second season of Santa Clarita Diet drops on Netflix on March 23.