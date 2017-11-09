Drew Barrymore Gets Back at Internet Trolls by Treating Herself with a Glam Day and New Haircut

Drew Barrymore isn’t going to let the internet trolls get to her.

The actress and Flower Beauty founder, 42, opened up about a recent experience that left her “hurt” on Instagram Wednesday, one day after she posted a video of herself wearing orange sunglasses by the beach.

Barrymore spent the day treating herself with a haircut, new makeup and getting back to her usual happy self.

“Haters gonna hate. Yesterday I saw comments on my Instagram feed about my post that were mean, cruel, and ugly. It hurt me,” she wrote in the caption.

“And you know what women do when they get hurt???? They pick themselves up!” she continued. “Go get a haircut. Put on some lipstick and chant “if you don’t have something nice to say… don’t say anything at all” thank you @markishkreli @yumi_mori for picking a girl up and dusting her off. And more than anything, helping me feel pretty. Pretty is on the inside. But a little love on the outside never hurts. #thisfeedisforlovers.”

Our new Seal The Deal Setting Sprays are a favorite of @drewbarrymore and come in two amazing formulas. The first is the Long-Lasting Setting Spray with a Matte Finish that is also sweat proof and the other is the Hydrating Setting Spray with a Dewy Finish. Make sure to pick up yours soon! FLOWERBeauty #prepprimeset #linkinbio to shop 🌸🌺🌸 A post shared by FLOWER Beauty (@flowerbeauty) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

On Tuesday, the Never Been Kissed star shared a video of herself promoting a new setting spray from her Flower Beauty brand. In the video, she wore a white shift dress along with orange sunglasses while the ocean waves rolled in behind her.

The actress-turned-beauty mogul hasn’t let the “haters” get to her. In October, Barrymore launched a fashion line, her first clothing collection, called Dear Drew.

Available on Amazon Fashion, and featuring a variety of apparel, jewelry and accessories, the mother of two has expanded her brand “to provide positive inspiration and a grounding voice to all women,” according to a statement.

So, what’s another secret to picking yourself up in the face of negative comments? Barrymore swears by surrounding herself with good friends, as she shared on Instagram in July when she posted a photo of herself and her best friend, Cameron Diaz.

“#beautyjunkieweek #sisters. getting out of your house with your girlfriend,” Barrymore wrote in the caption. “And being a whole person, with your sister.”

“Remember to spend a moment with the ones you love in your busy life,” she continued. “She has made me feel beyond beautiful. Always has. Always will. #thankgodforyourfriends. They rejuvenate and confirm everything.”