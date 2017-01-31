Drew Barrymore Has No Plans of for Facial Fillers: ‘Talk to Me in 10 Years’

Drew Barrymore is just as much a beauty genius as she is a beauty guru. She’s mastered the perfect shade of ombré highlights, can pull off any red lip and has successfully created her own makeup empire, Flower. But behind the scenes, her glam is pretty low-maintenance — and she’s opening up about her routine to the New York Times.

“I would say 90 percent of my life, I wear zero makeup,” she says, adding that she relies on Flower’s Skincognito Stick Foundation “because it covers blue, red, brown, purple,” as well as one new lipstick shade every month.

“Right now, I’m obsessed with Flower’s Sand Bar; it’s a matte color that comes in a squeeze-y tube. I do my lips and cheeks, and then whatever I have on my fingers, I just dot on my eyelids. It gives the eyes a sunset feel, a pinkish hue.”

As far as her skin is concerned, the star says she swears by using toners, esthetician Christine Chin‘s skincare products, and washing her face diligently (three times a day!). And while she doesn’t have much time for facials or treatments, she does clear her schedule once a year, when she sees Dr. Roy Geronemus for a “barnacle removal. He treats my face like the bow of a boat.”

The star says she also does Clear & Brilliant laser treatments take care of the summer’s sun spots every October. “After the summer, I look, honestly, like I have dirt all over my face from the melasma. It was so bad after my kids. No matter how much sunscreen and how many hats, I have a lot of brown spots.”

But Barrymore is confident that at least for another decade, there are zero needles in her near future. “He knows I’m not going to do anything beyond lasers, so he doesn’t even bother talking about it. He did suggest some fillers the last time I was there. I was like: ‘Not happening, Dr. G! Talk to me in 10 years.’ I’m not putting anything in my face until it’s so bad I have nothing to lose.”

