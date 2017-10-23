Drew Barrymore has already taken over your vanity with her now nearly four-years-old beauty brand Flower Beauty. Now she’s about to conquer your closet with her brand-new fashion line, which launches today.

Barrymore’s first clothing collection, called Dear Drew, is now available on Amazon Fashion (shop it here!), and will feature a variety of apparel, jewelry and accessories, at prices ranging from $28 to $248, that embody the actress’s free-spirited style. According to a release, “the brand’s mission is to provide positive inspiration and a grounding voice to all women.”

“We’re delighted to be teaming up with Drew Barrymore to debut her new brand on Amazon Fashion,” said Amazon Fashion Director Kate Dimmock. “Drew’s impressive career and creative energy is an inspiration, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer our customers a collection that embodies her.”

Besides Flower Beauty and now Dear Drew, Barrymore’s involved in plenty of other business endeavors as well, including Flower Eyewear and Barrymore Wines. “I’m so lucky that I get to work in such a wide-array of design arenas every day,” Barrymore said. “It’s so energizing.”

Check out some of our favorite pieces from Barrymore’s line below!

