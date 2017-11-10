Drew Barrymore Is Launching a Fashion Pop-Up Shop in New York City

If the Rockettes, the lights and the Times Square ball weren’t enough to convince you to visit N.Y.C. over the holidays, Drew Barrymore is about to give you one more big reason.

Last month, the star released Dear Drew, a new line of clothing, jewelry and accessories on Amazon Fashion. But if you want an even more personal experience than Amazon Prime-ing her wares to your house, the star is giving you another option: a pop-up shop in NYC’s Soho neighborhood next month, according to WWD.

“I really wanted to do something that was everyday wear, elevated,” Barrymore tells WWD of the launch of her line, which ranges in price from $28 to $248. “What intimidates me as a woman is having to dress fabulously at certain prices.”

And while she’s already an expert in the beauty industry, thanks to her makeup brand, Flower Beuty, the star is figuring out the fashion world as she goes.

“I’m just starting in apparel,” she says. “I like to show everything all at once and apparel is very rollout and seasonal so I’m getting used to that. Once you’ve made it, you kind of just want it out there. Patience is what I’m learning.”

But what she does know is that in order to succeed, each piece has to fit perfectly.

“Our whole intention is for it to fit you nicely and beautifully. It’s also very feminine and I forget sometimes to be feminine. It’s really empowering,” she says.

What do you think about Barrymore's new line? Have you ordered anything yet?