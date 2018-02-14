Drew Barrymore Launched the Prettiest Lingerie at Anthropologie Just in Time for Valentine's Day

After successfully launching her beauty brand Flower Beauty over four years ago, Drew Barrymore debuted her timeless, classic and quirky Dear Drew fashion line through Amazon Fashion last fall. Full of vintage-inspired designs, modern takes on retro silhouettes and romantic accessories, it’s no surprise her newest launch of vintage-style lingerie is exclusively available at the beloved retailer, Anthropologie (and just in time for Valentine’s Day!). We caught up with Barrymore who spilled on the inspiration behind the four-piece lingerie collection, the secret to cute but comfortable undies and even offered up some advice on finding the perfect lingerie set for a loved one.

Why are you so excited to launch at Anthropologie?

I love Anthro for everything from shower curtains to furniture and art. Of course I love their clothes too, but it’s really more of a lifestyle for me.

What makes a perfect lingerie set?

If it’s silky, then I like a little vintage style to it. It’s still very sexy while still being modest and stylish. And for cotton, I like it to be soft and lux while being an everyday fabric.

What was missing from the lingerie market that you really wanted to introduce with these intimates?

I like when lingerie is timeless. I also want it to be demure and tasteful…not too provocative or novelty.

For people looking to buy lingerie for their significant others on Valentine’s Day, what’s your advice on finding a great set for someone you love?

Get them something that is not just for him, but for her as well. Women do not want to stand there feeling vulnerable. We are so much more confident when we feel sexy rather than playing an oversexed fantasy.

Buy It! Dear Drew Everyday Bralette, $32 and Everyday Briefs, $22; anthropologie.com

Best Valentine’s Day date ideas?

A girl party if your single. I’m thinking pajama party with champagne, pizza and Netflix! And for couples, an old revival theater for a date…and bring wine and paper cups and make out to an old black and white movie.

Any tips on finding a well-fitting bra?

To be perfectly honest, my favorite part of the day is when I take it off and throw on really thin worn-in clothes and get cozy.

What’s the secret to a perfect pair of comfortable but cute undies?

It’s the material and fit. There is a way to make comfort very cute!

Why should you invest in a cute pair of silk pjs?

Silk is the most movie star feeling ever so treat yourself whether it’s for your mate or just you!

Buy It! Dear Drew Manhattan Nights Silk Bralette, $88 and Manhattan Nights Silk Pants, $188; anthropologie.com

What are your favorite Dear Drew styles from Anthropologie? Comment below and let us know!