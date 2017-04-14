Drew Barrymore Looks Back On Her Coachella Style: 'I Would Tuck My Skirt Into My Underwear!'

Long before Vanessa Hudgens, Kylie Jenner, Alessandra Ambrosio and more became today’s Coachella regulars, Drew Barrymore was the queen of the music festival (which she loved attending with Cameron Diaz). Today, the actress and Flower Beauty founder published a post on her site looking back on her most memorable Coachella experiences.

“One thing that gives me that rearview mirror joy, whether it was day or night, year after year, songs drenched in palm tree swayed air, was the fact that I felt like I could do whatever I wanted at festivals fashion and makeup-wise. I could swipe silver pigment across my forehead. Wear my chalky white eyeliner to my temple, pajama pants from Chinatown, and a feather in my hair,” Barrymore writes.

The 42-year-old star goes on to remember her crazy, Coachella-worthy outfits she would wear back in the day.

“Trucking around in wellie Hunter boots, I would tuck my skirt into my underwear so that it looked like I had a cape for pants with high leg slits,” Barrymore said. “Everything goes at music festivals and I love that.”

In honor of embracing her “anything goes” makeup mentality during festival season, the makeup entrepreneur just released a Coachella Vibes collection of Flower Beauty products valued at $62 (which includes a highlighter palette, cream eyeshadow, kohl eyeliner, red lipstick, coral blush and long-lasting mascara) so music and makeup lovers alike can create their own colorful Coachella-inspired looks. Buy the whole kit for $40 exclusively at FlowerBeauty.com, or pick up the pieces individually at Wal-Mart.

