10 Beauty Products We're Buying Right Now Thanks to Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore may have her makeup routine down to a science thanks to her Flower Beauty cosmetics line, but that’s not the only brand the star turns to when it comes to beauty.

In honor of her #beautyjunkieweek, the actress and lifestyle guru just gave us a look inside her product stash on Instagram, revealing everything from her disorganized drawer to her must-have hair essentials. Here, everything we’re adding to our shopping carts immediately.

“My favorite hair products DEESE’S 3 step hair conditioning treatment PHILIP B gold tinted conditioner (great for blondes) and LIVING PROOF in Restore Formula,” she writes in a post. “These are my go to’s. Try em!”

#beautyjunkieweek my favorite hair products DEESE'S 3 step hair conditioning treatment PHILIP B gold tinted conditioner (great for blondes) and LIVING PROOF in Restore Formula. These are my go to's. Try em! A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

Buy It! Living Proof Restore Shampoo, $28; sephora.com; Living Proof Restore Conditioner, $28; sephora.com; Living Proof Restore Mask Treatment, $42; sephora.com; Philip B Oud Royal Forever Shine Conditioner, $85; net-a-porter.com

Next, she shared a clarifying hair treatment, a recommendation from her colorist Tracey Cunningham. “These packets are so amazing,” Barrymore writes. “They get rid of sediments and chlorine and all the things that are in our water out of you hair. When you rinse it out, it looks like green mouthwash is coming out of your hair!”

Buy It! Malibu Professional Crystal Gel Packet, $6; beautyplussalon.com

But she’s sharing more than just hair. Barrymore shared a look at her product-covered vanity, which she says in need of organization. That’s not to say, however, that she didn’t have a few stand-out products sprinkled throughout. (We see you, Aquaphor!)

#beautyjunkieweek starts again as my bathroom counter tells me I need to get organized! So much stuff! And that's the tip of the beauty iceberg. A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

Buy It! Aquaphor Healing Ointment, $4.99; target.com

And, of course, she shared a drawer shot — filled with a mix of Flower, Too Faced, La Roche-Posay and more.

#beautyjunkieweek one of my drawers but not the whole story A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jul 9, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

Buy It! Flower Concealer Kit, $12.98; walmart.com, Too Face Melted Liquid Lipstick, $21; sephora.com; Smith’s Rosebud Salve, $6; sephora.com; La Roche-Posay Toleriane Teint Mousse, $40; laroche-posay.us; Flower Outstretched Lengthening Mascara, $7.98; walmart.com

The star also revealed that she has plans of working on (get excited) a sunscreen … one day. “I also feel lucky to know how important sunscreen is. I’m going to make one someday with all my research on it,” she wrote.

#beautyjunkieweek being on the beach on a grey day with your family and with other families and wearing #TONSOFSUNSCREEN on my face. It's Sunday and I am feeling very lucky to have things that seem like simple pleasures, but I know how blessed these moments are. I also feel lucky to know how important sunscreen is. I'm going to make one someday with all my research on it. A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jul 9, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

Do you use any of Drew’s favorites? Will you be adding any to your routine? Sound off below.