10 Beauty Products We're Buying Right Now Thanks to Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore may have her makeup routine down to a science thanks to her Flower Beauty cosmetics line, but that’s not the only brand the star turns to when it comes to beauty.
In honor of her #beautyjunkieweek, the actress and lifestyle guru just gave us a look inside her product stash on Instagram, revealing everything from her disorganized drawer to her must-have hair essentials. Here, everything we’re adding to our shopping carts immediately.
“My favorite hair products DEESE’S 3 step hair conditioning treatment PHILIP B gold tinted conditioner (great for blondes) and LIVING PROOF in Restore Formula,” she writes in a post. “These are my go to’s. Try em!”
Buy It! Living Proof Restore Shampoo, $28; sephora.com; Living Proof Restore Conditioner, $28; sephora.com; Living Proof Restore Mask Treatment, $42; sephora.com; Philip B Oud Royal Forever Shine Conditioner, $85; net-a-porter.com
Next, she shared a clarifying hair treatment, a recommendation from her colorist Tracey Cunningham. “These packets are so amazing,” Barrymore writes. “They get rid of sediments and chlorine and all the things that are in our water out of you hair. When you rinse it out, it looks like green mouthwash is coming out of your hair!”
#beautyjunkieweek these packets are so amazing. They get rid of sediments and clorine and all the things that are in our water out of you hair. When you rinse it out, it looks like green mouthwash is coming out of your hair! Their is one you put in your hair after washing for 30 minutes and they also have a 5 minute treatment. Works extra strength if you get under a dryer or any heat with it under a plastic bag. These were shown to me by my girl @traceycunningham1 and they changed my life. Try the experiment! And watch all the impurities come out of your hair. Enjoy. You can get at a beauty supply store or on line.
Buy It! Malibu Professional Crystal Gel Packet, $6; beautyplussalon.com
But she’s sharing more than just hair. Barrymore shared a look at her product-covered vanity, which she says in need of organization. That’s not to say, however, that she didn’t have a few stand-out products sprinkled throughout. (We see you, Aquaphor!)
Buy It! Aquaphor Healing Ointment, $4.99; target.com
And, of course, she shared a drawer shot — filled with a mix of Flower, Too Faced, La Roche-Posay and more.
Buy It! Flower Concealer Kit, $12.98; walmart.com, Too Face Melted Liquid Lipstick, $21; sephora.com; Smith’s Rosebud Salve, $6; sephora.com; La Roche-Posay Toleriane Teint Mousse, $40; laroche-posay.us; Flower Outstretched Lengthening Mascara, $7.98; walmart.com
The star also revealed that she has plans of working on (get excited) a sunscreen … one day. “I also feel lucky to know how important sunscreen is. I’m going to make one someday with all my research on it,” she wrote.
#beautyjunkieweek being on the beach on a grey day with your family and with other families and wearing #TONSOFSUNSCREEN on my face. It's Sunday and I am feeling very lucky to have things that seem like simple pleasures, but I know how blessed these moments are. I also feel lucky to know how important sunscreen is. I'm going to make one someday with all my research on it.
Do you use any of Drew’s favorites? Will you be adding any to your routine? Sound off below.