Commuting? No Problem! Drew Barrymore Proves She's The Master of Applying Makeup on The Go

Most people associate the glamorous life of celebrities with squads of hair and makeup people to tend to every lash and lock, a stylist to find the perfect outfit for everything from running errands to hitting the red carpet, and plenty of time to jet off between spa appointments. But in reality, they’re often as pressed for time as we are, and have to multi-task by slapping on some makeup on their commute: A feat Drew Barrymore proved she’s a black belt-level expert at in her latest Instagram post.

As the actress told Vogue earlier this year, “I don’t have a lot of sit-down-at-the-vanity-table, old-fashioned luxury of time. It’s so real for us girls. We really do our makeup on the go.” Which is what inspired her to start documenting her authentic experience trying to squeeze a little glamour into her regular commuting routine. Because although she may be a self-proclaimed beauty junkie and the founder of her own cosmetics company, with two children ages four and three, some days, you’ve just got to grab your makeup bag and run.

RELATED PHOTOS: Drew Barrymore Shares All of Her Favorite Beauty Items — Including Drugstore Products!

FROM COINAGE: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

So after spending the morning at The Newsstand located at the Columbus Circle station in New York City, Drew hopped aboard a subway train only to realize she still had a little more makeup that needed to be applied. But instead of whipping out her compact or waiting until she found a restroom where she could use the mirror, the ever-resourceful Santa Clarita Diet star simply turned around in her seat to face the metal paneling on the car’s wall and effortlessly applied her Flower Beauty mascara. And while we’re definitely impressed, we’re still waiting to see if she can pull off the same trick—but with a little eyeliner next time.

What do you think of Drew’s mascara technique? Do you apply your makeup on the go? What tricks do you use?