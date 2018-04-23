Buy Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Favorites for 25 Percent Off During the First-Ever Friends & Family Sale

If you love Reese Witherspoon‘s Draper James fashion line for its fun, kitschy take on southern style, then keep reading. Starting today and for a limited time only, you can score 25 percent off some of the cutest styles including dresses, tops, skirts, accessories, home items and more during the brand’s first-ever Friends & Family Sale. All you have to do is enter the special promo code “BFF” at checkout! So if you’re looking to pick up some southern charm for yourself – including some of Reese’s own favorite dress styles – scroll down. It’s time to get shopping y’all.

Floral Dress

We want to wear this gorgeous floral print dress to every summer soirée.

Buy It! Collection Peony Floral Flutter Sleeve Dress, $318.75 ( orig. $425); draperjames.com

Lace Appliqué Dress

We can’t wait to get our hands on this pretty lace appliqué dress.

Buy It! Reese’s Limited Edition Birthday Dress, $243.75 (orig. $325); draperjames.com

Eyelet Embroidered Striped Dress

Dress this eyelet embroidered striped dress up with colorful heels like Reese or down with your favorite sneakers on the weekend.

Buy It! Collection Lattice Stripe Ruffle Eyelet Dress, $337.50 (orig. $450); draperjames.com

Floral Print Shirtdress

A floral shirtdress is chic and easy to throw on when you’re on the go.

Buy It! Belted Daisy Vine Shirtdress, $73.50 (orig. $98); draperjames.com

Which one of Witherspoon’s Draper James styles are you scoring on sale? Comment below and let us know!