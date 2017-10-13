People

Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Fall Collection Has Landed at Nordstrom - Here's What to Buy!

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

If you’re familiar with Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James fashion line, you know all about its charming prints and quirky Southern-style graphics — all inspired by the actress’s Tennessee roots. The new fall collection, which just hit Nordstrom.com and select Nordstrom stores, is filled with A-Line floral print dresses, angora sweaters and classic button capes that will instantly put you in the mood to sit on a big front porch and sip some sweet tea. So if you’re looking to get your hands on the newest styles, we’ve picked out five of our favorites from the collection including the magnolia-print dress Reese Witherspoon wore herself!

Keep scrolling to shop these and more, available at Nordstrom.com now.

Buy It! Magnolia Love Circle Dress, $250; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Lace Collar Augusta Sweater, $195; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Cora Cape Cardigan, $225; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Magnolia Mockingbird Bell Sleeve A-Line Dress, $245; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Windowpane Anderson Cape, $295; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Autumn Bloom Love Circle Dress, $250; nordstrom.com

What new Draper James styles are you adding to your shopping cart? Comment below and let us know!