Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Line Is Releasing a Dress Just for PeopleStyle Readers

Reese Witherspoon’s clothing line, Draper James, is one of our absolute faves, y’all!

The star, 41, has brought her signature southern-inspired style mainstream with her line of dresses, totes, skirts and more that can be worn everywhere, from a backyard BBQ to a day at the office.

“When you look good, you feel good,” Witherspoon says of her upbeat style. “It’s better to be overdressed than underdressed…. If you’re pulled together, you’re definitely going to fit in with any crowd.”

With that in mind, her brand teamed up with PeopleStyle to release a pretty little number exclusively to our readers: The Lace Rosslyn Dress, which is available for $295 at draperjames.com/peoplestyle.

The white floral lace frock features navy trim and details as well as voluminous bell sleeves. Plus, it is as chic as it is versatile. Not only does it look great on its own — it’s fitted, but not too tight, trust us! — but you can add cute extras to make it perfect for any occasion: Wear it with booties and a denim jacket for brunch, a leather jacket and heels for a girls’ night out, or a flat or kitten heel for work.

The style is available in size 0 through 14. Scoop it up before it’s gone!