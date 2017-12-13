The 7 Best Gifts to Give from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Holiday Collection

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James fashion line is full of Southern charm, from clothes to accessories, and if you’re a fan of the brand then you’re going to love their Holiday Gift Guide. Whether you’re shopping by price or persona Draper James has you covered. Each section is full of cute and quirky items from their new Holiday Collection including matching pajama sets, festive aprons, velvet embroidered loafers and buffalo check totes. So if you’re shopping for a Southern belle this holiday season, Draper James is definitely the place to go.
Scroll down to check out seven of our favorite under-$150 gifts and get shopping y’all!Quirky Mittens
Buy It! Y’all Mittens, $45Buffalo Check Tote
Buy It! Buffalo Check Large Cheektote, $125Embroidered Felt Hat
Buy It! Oh My Darlin’ Hat, $98Festive Apron
Buy It! Merry and Bright Apron, $58Plaid Jewelry Case
Buy It! Plaid Jewelry Case, $78Matching Pajama Set
Buy It! Love Birds Pajama Set, $125Velvet Loafers
Buy It! Jack Rogers x Draper James Hello Darlin’ Loafer, $98