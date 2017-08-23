Drake Gets to 'Work' in a Pair of Socks with a Picture of Rihanna on Them

For many of their fans, Drake and Rihanna are the Sam and Diane of our generation. For those too young to fully comprehend that reference, allow us to put it in more millennial-friendly terms you might understand — there’s about as much ‘ship hype around these two finally (and officially) getting together as there is around Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow’s seemingly inevitable union. While the duo have had their dalliances in the past, stoking rumors with nights out on the town, congratulatory billboards, and proclamations of love at award show ceremonies, it seems that for now at least this on-again, off-again relationship is officially off. But Drake proved that no matter what their current status, he’ll always rep the baddest, wearing a pair of socks emblazoned with Riri’s image.

In the latest shot he posted to his Instagram account, the rapper can be seen laying across the white couch in his new temporary, sprawling Toronto apartment, with one leg propped up, enjoying what appears to be an Aperol Spritz or perhaps just a heavily iced glass of rosé and the soothing mist coming off his humidifier. But what’s really notable are his choice in foot coverings, a piece from Rihanna’s latest sock collaboration with Stance featuring an illustration of her from the music video for “Work,” the song the pair collaborated on together.

RELATED PHOTOS: Rihanna Wears a Bra to the Valerian Paris Premiere, Plus More of Her Riskiest Looks Ever

This comes after Rihanna launched two new Fenty x Stance sock box sets early last week featuring a handful of her most iconic ensembles, including the aforementioned sheer dress from “Work,” her fully see-through bedazzled CFDA dress, and that stair-spanning Guo Pei dress from the 2015 Met Gala. While it seems that Ri has decisively moved on with her love life, recently being spotted numerous times with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel, and likewise the “Hotline Bling” singer has since been linked to Jennifer Lopez, it seems that Drake still can’t help but wear his heart on his sole.

What do you think of Drake’s socks? Will you buying a pair from the Stance collaboration? Sound off below!