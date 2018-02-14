Drake Surprises 63-Year-Old Hotel Maid with $10,000 Saks Fifth Avenue Shopping Spree

It might be Valentine’s Day, but Drake has been in full on Santa Claus mode lately, surprising Miami residents with generous charitable acts all month long. First he donated $25,000 to a Miami high school, then gave a $50,000 scholarship to a University of Miami student and covered $50,000 worth of grocery bills for supermarket shoppers. And after hearing the story of a Miami hotel maid, he gave her a fairytale day that puts Cinderella’s makeover to shame.

After Drake learned about Odalie Paret, a housekeeper at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach who has a four-hour, two-bus commute to her job in order to support her five children, he teamed up with Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (a Miami native) to treat her to a day of luxury.

First, she got a massage at the hotel’s spa, Lapis, followed by dinner at the Michael Mina steakhouse, StripSteak. Then she was taken by car to a Saks Fifth Avenue, where she was met by the rapper and football player and given 45 minutes (and no dollar limit) to buy whatever she wanted in the store.

“I always just saw him on the TV. So I said, ‘Drake!'” Paret told the Miami Herald about the moment the rapper introduced himself. “It made me happy. … I thank him so much.”

After striking out in the clothing department, she went for shoes and kept comfort in mind. “I said, ‘I have to go to church… [I’m not getting] $600 shoes without a strap in the back and flowers!'” Paret said.

She picked an $800 flat pair, a $2,000 Valentino handbag, four perfumes and a $6,000, 18-karat, white gold necklace with diamonds. And the guys documented Paret’s trip through the store on Drake’s Snapchat.

Drake said he was inspired to treat Paret after reading her story in a 2017 Miami Herald article that highlighted the rising rent prices that are pushing more than 80 percent of the workers employed in Miami Beach (including an estimated 11,500 housekeepers) to live far outside the area.

He’s been on a mission to help many residents in Miami, donating money to students, treating the Miami Beach Senior High School basketball team to a steak dinner and Nike LeBron James sneakers and giving a homeless family a cash gift.

“Last 3 days were the best I have had in a very long time…there’s nothing like seeing people experience a joyful moment when you can tell they need it the most,” he wrote on Instagram.