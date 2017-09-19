Drake Has a New Tattoo of Denzel Washington’s Face — See the Ink!

Drake‘s love for Denzel Washington is “Forever.”

The 30-year-old “Hotline Bling” rapper appears to be such a fan of Washington that he decided to add the 63-year-old Oscar winner’s face to his every-growing tattoo collection.

On Saturday, Toronto-based tattoo artist Inal Bersekov shared a shot of the ink to his Instagram page. The tattoo is taken from a still of Washington as Bleek Gilliam in the 1990 jazz film, Mo’ Better Blues.

“‘Mo’ Better Blues‘ first session on my brother @champagnepapi,” Bersekov wrote. “Thanks as usual for your trust. “Clarke: ‘Cause mo better makes it mo better.”

It was one of two tats the artist gave Drake.

He did a tribute to Anthony “Fif” Soares, an OVO Sound affiliate who died last week in a shooting in Toronto and whom Drake remembered in a touching Instagram post.

“RIP to one of our family members…our brother,” Drake wrote. “I still can’t even believe this morning was real. It was a honor to have shared years together and I will always keep your memory alive. Forever Fif.”

Of course, fans of Drake know he loves inking portraits of those close to him all over this body.

The Degrassi: The Next Generation alum has dedicated much of his body to images of his family, permanently memorializing his late uncle and grandmother with their faces tattooed on his upper back. He’s also added a tattoo of his mother’s face next to it and his father’s mugshot.

Last night session on @Drake thanks dude it was an honor. pic.twitter.com/k4GvnvQx — Nikko Hurtado (@NikkoHurtado) December 28, 2012

🇩🇴 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 19, 2016 at 12:02pm PDT

RELATED PHOTOS: Celebrities with Best Friend Tattoos

But there’s been room for stars, too. Amongst logos of his friends’ record label and a camo shark that matches Rihanna’s, Drake has a portrait of Aaliyah and Sade across his back.

In July, he added another celeb to the mix, sharing a photo on Instagram revealing a portrait of legendary rapper Lil Wayne‘s face glancing to the side.

Wayne, who helped Drake get his start in the music industry back in 2009 when he signed the star to his Young Money label, sits on Drake’s left tricep directly below images of skull and a bottle of Drakkar Noir cologne

Drake gets a Lil Wayne tattoo 💉 pic.twitter.com/alrWBEzvlb — Our Generation Music (@ourgenmusic) July 25, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: #LoveOnTheBrain Drake Gives Rihanna A Birthday Shout-Out During Dublin Concert!

And if Drake has it his way, Céline Dion might be joining his collection next.

After meeting the fellow Canadian musician at the Billboard Music Awards in May, Drake promptly informed her that he’d like to get her face permanently engraved on his person.

“It means the world, you’re very iconic. We love you,” Drake told her in a clip that captured their behind-the-scenes meeting.

“I’m like a year away from a Céline tat,” he said, gesturing to the space where he would get the artwork permanently placed on his left side ribcage.

For her part, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer didn’t seem particularly impressed with the idea — responding to the suggestion demurely, saying, “Oh, I don’t know.”