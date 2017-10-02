Drake's Dad Just Out-Draked Him with a Lifelike Tattoo of His Son's Face on His Arm

Denzel Washington, Lil Wayne, Aaliyah, and a mugshot of his father: just a few of the faces that Drake has inked on his body over the years. And after all those tattoo sessions, someone is finally returning the very permanent gesture, as his father just tattooed a large portrait of his son’s face right on his bicep.

The rapper’s dad, Dennis Graham, turned to tattoo artist Money Mike, for the ink, which TMZ reports was inspired by the portrait of his own face that Drake has inked on his back. And judging by the photos of Mike’s work, the final result is spot on — complete with a fresh shape-up and all.

"Had the honor and privilege of tattooing @champagnepapi fathers portrait on the man himself @therealdennisg thank you again Dennis for the hospitality and for letting me do this for ya. CHUUUCH! #theartofmoneymike #portraitduties #drake #dennis #drakespops #hesatlikeachamp #hospitality #goodpeople #letsgettowork #bookyourapptnow #getatme #doitnow #depositrequired #getinwhereyoufitin (909)539-7489 for tattoo appts. Thanks," Graham wrote on his website alongside a photo of the work of art.

For Drake, who has a number of tribute portraits inked on his body, family comes first. Aside from his father’s mugshot, the singer has also tattooed photos of his late uncle and grandmother, along with his mother on his back.

