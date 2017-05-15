As a child actor, Drake probably never got the authentic high school dance experience, outside of those few scenes he shot for Degrassi. (And of course that time a few months ago he threw an elaborate private winter wonderland themed prom for his then-rumored girlfriend Jennifer Lopez). But this weekend that all changed, when he accompanied his cousin Jalaah Moore and her date to her senior prom.

The “Hotline Bling” singer spent the weekend in Memphis, crashing his cousin’s prom and playing third wheel as her chaperone for the big night. But he definitely did not play the role of embarrassing older relative. Rather, he gave the teen the full started-from-the-bottom-now-we-here treatment, springing for a white Rolls Royce to bring them to the event and hosting an after party at the local Hard Rock Cafe for Jalaah and 400 of her closest friends.

And while you would think that the OVO founder would be the most stylish man in the room that evening in one of his signature turtlenecks and chain combinations, his cousin and her date completely stole the spotlight. The pair arrived ready for the evening in matching, custom fully-sequined rose gold creations. Moore opted for a halter-neck keyhole gown with a thigh-high slit, while her date coordinated in a blazer made of the same shiny material and matching bow tie, which he paired with white, slim-cut trousers.

Seems like ChampagnePapi learned his lesson: No turtleneck could stand up to sparkles.

