Drake Told Céline Dion He Wants Her Face Tattooed on His Ribcage

While it’s never a bad time to be the 6 God, Drake may have officially had the best night of his life on Sunday. At the Billboard Music Awards, the rapper not only made-up with his longtime friend and “love of my life” Nicki Minaj and picked up thirteen trophies for his album More Life, including Top Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album, breaking Adele’s previously held record of most Billboard awards won in a year, but he also literally walked on water during his performance of “Gyalchester.” And if all of that wasn’t enough to make a young boy from Degrassi High feel like he finally made it, he rounded out the night with a meeting made in Canadian heaven, introducing himself to pop icon and living legend Céline Dion, promptly informing her that he’d like to get her face permanently engraved on his person.

The pair met up backstage at the award ceremony after Dion shut down the show with a performance of her own, singing a barn-burning rendition of “My Heart Will Go On,” causing millennials everywhere to weep tears of joy, while wearing an ethereal cumulus-esque gown by Stephane Rolland. In a short clip someone captured of the moment these two musical powerhouses met behind-the-scenes, Drake can be heard telling Céline, “It means the world, you’re very iconic. We love you. I’m like a year away from a Céline tat,” gesturing to the space where he would get the artwork permanently placed on his left side ribcage.

Drake x Celine Dion 💕 pic.twitter.com/VttP8pMWq5 — DS (@DrizzySource) May 22, 2017

RELATED PHOTOS: Our Hearts Won’t Go On: The Best Moments from the Billboard Music Awards

And Drake’s not kidding around either. After all, this is a man who regularly gets inked on an impulse, sporting various pieces of body art ranging from the logos of his friends’ record labels, to a camo shark that matches Rihanna’s, and a smattering of hyper realistic portraits of family members and Aaliyah across his back.

My dad might have walked away from this pic and said "Da Celine Way" A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 21, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

While the diva didn’t seem particularly impressed with the idea, responding to the suggestion demurely, saying, “Oh, I don’t know,” before quickly turning to introduce the rapper to her son, as Drake’s dad might say, that’s just “da Céline way.”

Do you think Drake should get a tattoo of Céline? What other Canadian icons would you like to see him get inked with? Sound off below!