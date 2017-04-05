Drake Proves He Loves Himself Most By Spending $20,000 More on His Own Necklace Than the One He Got J.Lo

Saying Drake lives large doesn’t even begin to address the over-the-top opulence that is his life. His childhood affinity for buying designer fashions on eBay ended up needing to be “temporarily funded” by his mom. He bought solid gold OVO Air Jordans estimated at $2 million just to have (he even hashtagged his Instagram #TheseAreNotToWear). So if you thought the $100,000 diamond necklace he bought Jennifer Lopez was opulent, it was nothing compared to the new bling he just bought for himself — a diamond-encrusted owl pendant.

During the are they/aren’t they phase of Drake and Lopez’s dating rumors earlier this year, he bought the singer a $100,000 Tiffany Victoria necklace for her to wear on New Year’s Eve. She’s since moved on to dating Alex Rodriguez – and he’s since moved on to buying an even more expensive, even more blinged-out necklace (HypeBeast estimates the cost at $120,000).

He shared a video of his latest purchase on Instagram so we can all see the glitz in all its glory. His new necklace is from IF & Co. and features a multicolor diamond chain supporting a gold owl pendant with pink feathers and the word “more” written across the back (most likely a nod to his new hit album More Life).

RELATED PHOTOS: Celebrities’ Best Bargains: Fabulous, Affordable Finds From the Red Carpet

@benballer out here going insane 🌺 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 3, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

The designer, Hollywood favorite Ben Baller, shared images of the piece on Instagram, writing they had to “go crazy again” with the 40 carat necklace. “For the longest time I’ve been wanting to make a chain with ice blue diamonds along with pink sapphires and of course some canary diamonds and #VVS,” Baller wrote on Instagram. “We invented the custom clasp game and I’ve seen so many try to copy us and FAIL.”

For the longest time I've been wanting to make a chain with ice blue diamonds along with pink sapphires and of course some canary diamonds and #VVS 💎 🌺 We invented the custom clasp game and I've seen so many try to copy us and FAIL. #IFANDCO A post shared by Ben Baller 🇰🇷 (@benballer) on Apr 4, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

The two celebrated Baller’s “ice blue” chain by dancing to Drake’s “Gyalchester” singing the opening line, “Hermes link… ice blue mink.”

Seeing that his latest “playlist” album, More Life, has been No. 1 for a second week in a row by Billboard, Drake can definitely treat himself to more bling (hotline or otherwise) very soon. As for Jennifer Lopez … we think she’ll have no problem buying herself some even pricier diamonds very soon.

What do you think of his new purchase?