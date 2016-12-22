People

WATCH AND SHOP: This Is the Coolest Face Mask Ever (You Remove It with a Magnet!)

By @ckcolleen

Updated

There are a lot of face masks out there. Most are dry and uncomfortable to wear and are a mess to wipe away. But this Dr. Brandt Magnetight Age-Defier mask is unlike anything you’ve ever tried before. It feels creamy when you apply it, zaps off with the swipe of a magnet and leaves your skin hydrated, firmer and younger-looking.

