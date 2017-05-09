People Are Confused About Dove's New Body Wash Bottles

Dove unveiled new body wash bottles designed to emulate the various shapes and sizes of women in the hopes of celebrating body positivity — but it’s left some people confused.

Part of Dove’s ongoing “Real Beauty” campaign, agency Ogilvy London created six “Real Beauty Bottles” for customers in the United Kingdom that attempt to reflect the diverse bodies of women using the product.

“Each bottle evokes the shapes, sizes, curves and edges that combine to make every woman their very own limited edition,” Dove said in a statement. “They’re one of a kind — just like you.”

But many on Twitter weren’t buying the ad pitch.

It is unclear how long the bottles will be for sale, or if the different bottles all contain the same amount of product.

In its statement announcing the campaign, the beauty company cited its Dove Global Beauty and Confidence Report, which found one in two women believe “social media puts pressure on them to look a certain way.”

Andre Laurentino, the global executive director for Unilever at Ogilvy U.K., described the bottles as “one of those rare ideas which condenses decades of a brand’s legacy in two seconds.”

A spokesperson from Dove did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

