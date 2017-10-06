How It’s Done: Melly Sanchez’s Double Winged Eyeliner Look

In addition to stocking up on chunky sweaters and mainlining PSLs, autumn also means it’s time to start thinking dark lips, dewy skin, and updating your winged eyeliner so it’s fresh for fall.

Thanks to Instagram makeup guru Melly Sanchez, all it takes to upgrade your eye liner is one extra step — which creates an edgy double winged liner look that’s way easy to create, thanks to Sanchez’s tricks in the How It’s Done video, above.

First, Sanchez creates a subtle smoky eye all over using gray eye shadow shades from the Rimmel London Magnif’Eyes Eye Contouring Palette. She then highlights her brow bone with a shimmery champagne shade, and defines the inner corners of her eyes with a pale shimmery cream shadow stick.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Beauty Product Launches We’re Living For in 2017

Next, Sanchez begins her eyeliner, using a thin angled brush (a brow brush works fine!) and black gel eyeliner to line 3/4 of her lash line, starting from the inner corners and working her way out. Then, beginning from the outer corners, she draws a diagonal line, and then draws another one that connects to the original line along her lashes, creating an empty wing before she fills in the space.

To create the wing at the inner corners of her eyes, Sanchez draws a small triangle around her tear duct and extends it slightly along her bottom lash line. She then goes back in to clean up any rough edges using a thin brush and a tiny bit of concealer, and then finishes the look with a few swipes of mascara on her top and bottom lashes, along with strips of falsies on top for an extra pop.

What do you think of the look? Sound off in the comments below.