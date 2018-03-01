Nowadays it’s pretty standard to see the ladies of the Real Housewives getting camera-ready with the help of a dedicated glam squad, but Dorit Kemsley revealed there’s one more beauty must-have a lot of Real Housewives rely on — Carlene K Shine Bronzer.

In PeopleStyle’s 5 Question video series, Kemsley revealed the one beauty product she can’t live without is her “photoshop in a bottle” self-tanner.

“It just gives you this glow and you feel so youthful and it erases a lot of imperfections. A lot of the Housewives use it actually,” she says. “It’s pretty good.”

As for the rest of her beauty look — including her ever-changing hairstyles — she has her pro Justine Marjan to thank. “She knows I like to play and she knows I like to step outside the box and I’m always looking for something interesting and new so she brings it. And we talk and we collab and poof! there you have it.”

If you think having a full-time glam team was over-the-top, Kemsley revealed the last major investment she made was her $18,000 designer Hermès dinnerware set (which she used on the show during her dinner party with Teddi and Edwin Arroyave).

“I love to entertain,” she says. “I love to have people over and I love pretty things … so I waited a long time and it was a great opportunity and I splurged.”

But living a life just as glamorous as Kemsley’s doesn’t have to cost you thousands. You can start by picking up a bottle of her favorite bronzer and getting your hands on her new swimwear line, Beverly Beach by Dorit, which launches today and is made for “all shapes and sizes and really to empower and women to feel and look comfortable.”

The collection includes everything from one-pieces to sexy bikinis and two-piece options with full support and coverage. As well as baseball hats, beach bags, backpacks and body jewelry.

Her new collection ends a five-year hiatus which began after welcoming her first child. “I had done this for a long time. I was an entrepreneur for a decade before I met my husband and I put my career on hold to start a family. So it was very natural to come back to it,” she says. “I’ve got these two little munchkins that inspire me everyday and I feel that life is so great and it’s a natural next step to go into design. And so that’s how Beverly Beach by Dorit is birthed.”

Shop her new swimsuits and don’t forget to tune in to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.