Donna Karan Regrets Suggesting Alleged Harvey Weinstein Victims May Have Been ‘Asking For It’

DKNY founder Donna Karan is now calling Harvey Weinstein‘s alleged sexual misconduct “unconscionable and unforgivable” — just days after defending the embattled movie mogul.

The 69-year-old fashion designer sparked outrage last week after calling Weinstein a “wonderful” person in a Daily Mail interview and suggesting women may be “asking for it” by dressing provocatively.

“There is no question that women should wear what they want, when they want and without fear of being harassed, molested or abused,” she said in a statement to Pret-a-Reporter. “I am sorry for saying something I did not mean and I hope my track record proves who I am and that the words I mistakenly uttered last week do not represent my actual views.

She told Women’s Wear Daily, “I mean, if it came from anyone, it came from the mother inside of me. I shouldn’t have said it….I’m a woman loving women and letting them be who they are. That to me is the most important thing. And I got scared.”

Karan faced criticism due to her initial comments, prompting rebuke from Rose McGowan — the actress reportedly reached a settlement with Weinstein after an alleged inappropriate incident.

“Donna Karan you are a DEPLORABLE Aiding and abetting is a moral crime. You are scum in a fancy dress,” McGowan tweeted.

Celebrity chef and CNN star Anthony Bourdain also condemned Karan, tweeting: “To @dkny How many seventeen year olds have you dressed like they are, in your words, ‘asking for it’?” Bourdain also shared, along with a DKNY ad.

As she faced the media storm, the designer said in a statement to PEOPLE that her comments had been taken out of context and she was “truly sorry to anyone” she offended.

Karan continued her apology in her recent statement.

“What Harvey Weinstein did is unconscionable and unforgivable. I apologize for my comments that gave the impression that I feel any other way about any man who disrespects, harasses or abuses any woman,” she said.

“For over 40 years, I have been a woman for women — presenting women in sensual ways through my advertising and runway shows.”