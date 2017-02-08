Donald Trump Blasts Nordstrom for Dropping Daughter Ivanka’s Line: ‘My Daughter Has Been Treated So Unfairly’

Days after Nordstrom confirmed they would no longer be carrying Ivanka Trump‘s clothing and accessories line in stores or online, her father, President Donald Trump, is lashing out at the retailer.

“My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @ Nordstrom,” he tweeted Wednesday morning. “She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”

The luxury retailer, which has faced calls for months from the #grabyourwallet movement to drop Ivanka merchandise, said that Nordstrom switches out about 10 percent of its assortment each year to refresh it as a matter of course in running its business, culling lines that aren’t selling well enough.

“We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance,” a Nordstrom spokeswoman told Fortune in an emailed statement. “In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

It appears that many other retailers have followed Nordstrom’s lead. Among those who no longer feature Ivanka’s line on their website: Neiman Marcus, Belk, Jet, ShopStyle and Home Shopping Network, none of which have commented but all of whom faced calls to dump the line from the “Grab Your Wallet” campaign to boycott businesses the Trump family profits from.

Ivanka’s team has denied claims Nordstrom dropped her fashion brand. “Nordstrom ordered both apparel and shoes for the spring, and followed through with the orders on the apparel,” a spokesperson for the Ivanka Trump brand told Refinery29 on Friday. “They canceled the shoe order, kept the apparel order and moved the apparel from online into stores. It’s there,” the statement concluded.

Only three items appear when searching for Ivanka merchandise on Nordstrom’s website: three pairs of marked-down shoes.