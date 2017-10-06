Dita Von Teese, Cindy Crawford and More Pay Tribute to Hervé Leroux Following His Death

Legendary designer Hervé L. Leroux has died at age 60. The Féderation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode released a statement confirming the news on Friday, according to The Cut.
Leroux—born Hervé Léger—got his start in fashion began at brands like Fendi and Chanel, before he started his own label Hervé Léger in 1985 and moving on to become celebrated for his bandage dresses, which were especially popular with celebrities in the ’90s and early 2000s. He lost commercial use of his birth name in 1999 when BCBG Max Azria acquired his Hervé Léger brand.
Following the news of his passing, celebrities like Dita Von Teese took to social media to honor the late designer. “Very sad we are forced to say farewell to the genius @hervelegerleroux,” she wrote alongside a photo gallery of the designer and her in his pieces. “He made the most exquisite dresses that showcased a woman’s beauty, rather than distracting from it. I’ll always treasure my afternoons in his atelier just next to @maisonladuree, trying on dress after dress, really just for the fun of it.”
“We would have the best time, I honestly could have only ever worn his dresses. @hervelegerleroux IS Herve Léger (he had to change his name and start over) and he is the inventor and only true master of the iconic bandage dress,” she continued. “Thank you, Dear Hervé, for all of it. Rest in glamour, you’ll never be forgotten.”
Cindy Crawford, Pat Cleveland and Cameron Silver also paid their respects on social media.
Crawford shared a photo posing with the designer in one of his iconic bandage dresses. “Remembering the man who created the bandage dress, which held you in in all the right places. Rip #HerveLeger❤️,” she wrote on Instagram.
Our thoughts are with Leroux’s family and friends.
