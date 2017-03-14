This Disney Princess-Inspired Bikini Line Will Make Your Next Spring Break an Enchanted One

With the imminent release of the live action remake of Beauty & the Beast, it seems the frenzy surrounding Disney Princesses and their related merchandise has reached a full blown fever pitch. Everywhere you look there are new products inspired by your childhood favorites, from bedazzled Juicy Couture tracksuits and Swarovski-covered clutches, to faux roses entombed in various glass domes.

It seems like anything these days can be princess-ified, which means it was only a matter of time before we started seeing swimwear inspired by the cartoon royalty you grew up loving (and singing along with). The bikinis aren’t official, but you will officially get a ton of compliments from fellow Disney-heads if you’re spotted wearing one of these under, or next to, the sea.

One last picture before I take off! Just because these princesses look amazing in our bikinis! Bye everyone! #enchantedbikinis A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀✨ꂅnchanted ℬikinis✨ (@enchanted_bikinis) on Aug 15, 2016 at 6:42am PDT

With spring break right around the corner, bikini shopping season is now in full swing. And if your greatest fear is showing up to the beach wearing the same swimsuit as every single girl around you, with an Enchanted Bikini you’re pretty much guaranteed to look like no one else – except for the princess herself, of course.

Fans of these fairytale classics can now lounge poolside wearing the swimwear recreations of their favorite princesses’ outfits from an water-friendly interpretation of Pocahontas’ fringed, one-shoulder tunic to the company’s take on Ariel’s seashell bra, minus the whole fishtail thing.

Any princess you can imagine has an interpretation of her dress as a two-piece done up by the brand, though it will be up to you to recreate those complicated up-dos for yourself.

And the swimsuits aren’t overly pricey either, with bottoms coming in at $35 and tops costing a reasonable $45. The brand also has a handful of other accessories to complete your regal attire, including a mermaid seashell purse and seashell mirror phone case.

The company’s website explains their aim behind this range of swimsuits, writing, “Our mission is to let the princess in you glow and enchant everyone and everything around, when you wear your Enchanted bikini. We believe that every woman can feel this way without putting on a costume.” And they also promise way more designs to come. Fingers crossed for a spin-off line of swim trunks for all these princesses’ Prince Charmings.

What do you think of these Disney-inspired suits? Would you wear one? Which is your favorite? Sound off below!