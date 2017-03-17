People

Shop PEOPLE’s Exclusive 25 Percent Off Codes at Six of Your Favorite Stores (Plus: Even More Spring Fashion You Can’t Live Without)

By @nicefunalex

Posted on

The first day of spring is just three days away, and the best way to celebrate is to empty out your entire closet to make way for a whole new host of adorable finds. (That is why they call it spring cleaning, right?) And what’s even better? If you can do it at a steep discount. That’s why we partnered with six brands we adore to bring you 25 percent off your purchases on their sites. Check out the links below to see our favorite pieces to buy (with our exclusive discount codes!) from each brand, from shoes to earrings to dresses, to ensure you have the best spring wardrobe ever – plus money left over to spend on spring break. Then keep reading to see (and shop!) the seven spring trends in this week’s issue of PEOPLE that you won’t be able to live without, our top picks for waterproof rain activities, the coolest ways to style your spring sneakers and so much more. Let us know what you bought in the comments below!


Steve Granitz/WireImage; MEGA; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Emma Roberts/Instagram

Estrop/Getty Images; Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Image (2)

Walt Disney Co

Dominique Charriau/Getty; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

