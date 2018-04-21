Zayn Malik may have just added to his significant collection of body tattoos.

This might be the latest addition to Malik’s tattoo spree following his break-up with model Gigi Hadid. The “Pillowtalk” singer, 25, shared a photo of himself on Instagram Friday night with no caption.

The photo, taken in black and white with a psychedelic effect to it creating swirls moving about on his black jacket, showed Malik with his back to the camera as he revealed the left side of his head, shaved and bearing what looked like a tattoo behind his left ear.

His ex, Hadid liked the photo on Instagram, just one day after the singer was photographed visiting the 22-year-old at her home on Thursday and spotted leaving the next day in the same hoodie he wore the night before.

In March, Malik shared two now-deleted photos of new tattoos he had added to his ink collection. The first, a black rose, is located on the back of his neck, while in the second photo, the former One Direction member sat back while a tattoo artist worked on the front of his neck.

“Neck yat,” he wrote in the caption of the second photo.

The singer, who has plans to drop his sophomore solo album later this year, spoke to Ryan Seacrest earlier this month about his new single, “Let Me,” which was inspired by his relationship with Hadid.

“I was in love, and I think that’s pretty evident,” Malik said. “I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do,” he added about their split. “Things change, and we move forward in life. Times change, but that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it.”

Malik and Hadid announced their split after two years together in March.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend,” he wrote in a statement he shared on social media. “She has such an incredible soul.”

In her statement, Hadid posted, “I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will be.”