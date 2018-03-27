Did New Mom Kylie Jenner Just Dye Her Hair Blonde? 'I Think I Was Meant to Be' She Says

Kylie Jenner may have returned to lighter locks.

The new mom, 20, surprised fans with a hair transformation on Instagram Monday, even revealing that she’s been missing her blonde hair days. “I think I was meant to be blonde,” Jenner captioned the photo of herself with a platinum ‘do, also adding a smirk emoji.

But could the blonde be a wig?

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star tagged her go-to wig specialist Tokyo Stylez, whom fans have come to know as the mastermind behind some of Jenner’s most memorable hair colors. From neon yellow highlighter hair to blunt bobs to pink wigs, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul has never afraid to switch up her look!

The last time fans and followers saw Jenner as a blonde was in October 2017.

Earlier that month, she showed off her blonde hair in a Snapchat teaser of Lip Kit video shoot with sister Khloé Kardashian.

And at the end of the month, on Halloween, Jenner went all out when she dressed up as an angel, opting for a platinum blonde ponytail.

Kylie’s blonde epiphany comes days after she debuted her post-pregnancy haircut, a significantly shorter shoulder-length bob, seven weeks after giving birth to daughter Stormi. Before this cut, Jenner had remained committed to her long, wavy tresses.

Though Jenner has yet to clarify if her blonde hair is real or fake, it appears she has been going down memory lane as of late.

On Sunday, the mother of one revealed her fitness-focused resolution when she shared a throwback bikini photo of her pre-pregnancy body. “Summer goals,” she captioned the black and white portrait.

The old portrait was a follow-up post to her Snapchat from earlier that same day when she showed off her seven weeks post-baby body in a mirror selfie video. With a black hoodie lifted above her chest, Jenner shared a profile view of her stomach area so fans get a sideways view of her body as she zoomed in on her waist.