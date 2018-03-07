Celebrate International Women's Day with Diane von Furstenberg's 4-Day Extravaganza

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Now more than ever, designers are rallying behind women’s issues in so many impactful ways — from making special feminist clothing to donating profits to big women’s causes. And one designer at the forefront of the movement is (and always has been) Diane von Furstenberg. So it’s no surprise that for International Women’s Day, she’s doing something truly spectacular.

For four days, she’s opening up her N.Y.C. Meatpacking District office (yes, the one you saw on House of DVF!) for a series of events and panel discussions, meant to inspire and celebrate women who take on leadership roles.

“To be in charge is what we all want to be and nothing is more inspiring than listening to women who are,” she said in a press release.

Each panel will center around the theme of #InCharge and include talks with Audrey Gelman, Amy Cuddy, Ariela Suster, Brooke Baldwin, Cindy Leive, HRH Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, Veronika Scott, Prune Nourry and Diane von Furstenberg (all of which you can watch in real time on DVF’s social media channels).

Then, on Saturday there will be a mentoring walk across the Highline in N.Y.C. with Vital Voices Global Partnership, which is an international non-profit dedicated to the advancement of women leaders. Unable to make it to N.Y.C. to participate? You can still join one of the 150 walks that will occur across 60 countries.

You can also donate to social justice causes, while adding some cute pieces to your wardrobe. Whether you’re watching from home or in the crowd in N.Y.C., you can support the cause by shopping the limited-edition collection of shirts and bags which supports VV GROW, a global accelerator program for women entrepreneurs led by Vital Voices. (And if you shop full-priced DVF items within the three days, you’ll enjoy 20 percent off, and DVF will donate 20% of profits to VV Grow. Talk about a win-win!)

We’ve detailed the entire four-day schedule, below, so you can join in and celebrate women being #InCharge.

And as the wise von Furstenberg said: “There has never been a more critical or relevant time to give women a voice, help them connect and share their stories.”

Wednesday, March 7

Opening Night (RSVP Only)

Cocktails | 6pm

Panel 1 | 6:45pm

TAKE CHARGE: BUILDING THE LIFE YOU WANT

This panel celebrates women who have made bold choices in their lives and careers. They have achieved great heights without ever compromising their beliefs of sense of self. We’ll hear from them on how they did it and what they want you to know.

Panelists:

Brooke Baldwin (Moderator, CNN news anchor)

(Moderator, CNN news anchor) Diane von Furstenberg

Sophia Bush (Actress, Activist)

(Actress, Activist) Esther Perel (Psychotherapist, Speaker)

(Psychotherapist, Speaker) Prune Nourry (Multi-disciplinary Artist)

Panel 2 | 7:30pm

IN THEIR OWN WORDS: SURVIVOR’S STORIES OF TRIUMPH

The world called them victims, we call them victorious. Listen to three incredibly brave women share their stories of triumph over seemingly impossible circumstances.

Panelists:

Chouchou Namegabe (Founder & Director, South Kivu Women’s Media Association (AFEM)

(Founder & Director, South Kivu Women’s Media Association (AFEM) Veronika Scott (Social Entrepreneur and CEO and founder of The Empowerment Plan)

(Social Entrepreneur and CEO and founder of The Empowerment Plan) Lorella Praeli (Director of Immigration Policy, ACLU)

Thursday, March 8

Panel 1 | 9:30am

OWNING YOUR NARRATIVE: FEMALE AUTHORS AND ESSAYISTS ON THE IMPORTANCE OF TELLING YOUR OWN STORY

What does your generation of voices have to say about the world we are living in? A lot, actually. Listen to these incredible authors talk about why they do the work they do, and what they have learned along the way.

Panelists

Tiffany Dufu (Author, Drop the Ball: Achieving More by Doing Less)

(Author, Drop the Ball: Achieving More by Doing Less) Cleo Wade (Writer, Heart Talk)

(Writer, Heart Talk) Anjali Kumar (Author, Stalking God: My Unorthodox Search for Something to Believe In)

(Author, Stalking God: My Unorthodox Search for Something to Believe In) Sloane Crosley (Author, Look Alive Out There)

Panel 2 | 10:15am

REAL TALK WITH AMY CUDDY

Specializing in the psychology of power, influence, nonverbal communication, and prejudice, Cuddy will give a moving talk about how women can empower themselves and others in subtle ways ranging from owning posture to practicing persuasive politeness. She will share simple techniques that harness the power of presence and allow you to perform with the highest levels of confidence.

<strong>VIDEO: Diane Von Furstenberg Reveals Her Good Luck Charm for Each of Her Runway Shows</strong>

Friday, March 9

Panel 1 | 9:00am

THE LEADERSHIP TO INSPIRE: SMALL BUSINESS AND BIG IMPACTS FROM WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS MAKING A DIFFERENCE

Headlines will have you believe that it’s harder than ever for women to find capital to start their business. That’s true, but these glass-ceiling busting women are too busy building empires (and paving the road for the next generation) to worry about that too much. Hear how they get it done.

Panelists:

Diane von Furstenberg (Introduction)

(Introduction) Stephanie Mehta (Moderator, Fast Company Editor-In-Chief)

(Moderator, Fast Company Editor-In-Chief) Ann Miura-Ko (Partner, Floodgate)

(Partner, Floodgate) Ariela Suster (Founder, Sequence)

(Founder, Sequence) Audrey Gelman (Co-Founder & CEO, The Wing)

(Co-Founder & CEO, The Wing) Whitney Tingle & Danielle DuBois (Co-Founders, Sakara Girls)

(Co-Founders, Sakara Girls) Jennifer Hyman (Co-Founder & CEO, Rent the Runway)

Panel 2 | 9:45am

THE GREATEST GENERATION: HOW YOUNG WOMEN MIGHT SOLVE EVERYTHING

They might not have graduated high school, but they’re already making a world of difference. From Dreamers fighting for their rights to the young activists rising to the occasion after the Parkland, Florida school shooting, these young women are showing us that it is never too soon to fight for what you think is right. Listen to them talk about movement and messages with some of the foremothers in activism.

Panelists:

Cindi Leive (Moderator)

(Moderator) Sarah Chadwick (Parkland High School Student, Survivor & Activist)

(Parkland High School Student, Survivor & Activist) Delaney Carr (Parkland High School Student, Survivor & Activist)

(Parkland High School Student, Survivor & Activist) Rowan Blanchard (Actress and activist)

(Actress and activist) Jamira Burley (Community organizer and activist)

Panel 3 | 10:30am

AMPLIFYING YOUR IMPACT: INVESTING IN GENEROSITY

Crown Princess of Norway, Mette-Marit, leads a discussion with top female philanthropists, focusing on solutions-oriented strategies around how women are organizing and collaborating to reach sustainable development goals, breaking down silos and taking risks for high impact.

Panelists:

Kate Roberts (Moderator, Co-Founder of the Maverick Collective)

(Moderator, Co-Founder of the Maverick Collective) The Crown Princess of Norway, Mette-Marit (Co-Founder of the Maverick Collective)

(Co-Founder of the Maverick Collective) Indrani Goradia (Maverick Collective member)

(Maverick Collective member) Julia Lourie (Founder of Indrani’s Light Foundation)

(Founder of Indrani’s Light Foundation) Nènè Fofana Cissé (PSI)

RELATED: Diane von Furstenberg’s Life in Pictures

Saturday, March 10

VITAL VOICES MENTORING WALK | 8:30am

DVF will be partnering with Vital Voices to co-host a mentoring walk on The High Line. Register online here. Registered mentees will be assigned mentors to inspire and give guidance. This Walk be followed by a Networking Breakfast and Panel with Diane von Furstenberg and Vital Voices President and CEO, Alyse Nelson.

ADDITIONAL EXPERIENCES AT THE ACTIVATIONS

Let’s Get Digital | March 8-March 11

To highlight DVF’s commitment to innovation, DVF has partnered with the likes of Microsoft, Future of StoryTelling, and OM Digital to create unique digital installations that bring a new dimension to the on-site fashion experience.