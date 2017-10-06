Desiree Hartsock Just Launched Her Own Wedding Dress Line: See Her Boho-Style Designs

If your Pinterest wedding boards are filled with dreamy boho bridal gowns, The Bachelorette‘s Desiree Hartsock Siegfried is going to make your pins an (affordable!) reality. After testing the waters by designing a wedding dress collection for Maggie Sottero back in 2015, she’s now launching her very own line that includes romantic, modern styles all at a price point that will still leave you room in your wedding budget for a fully stocked open bar.

Her debut designs features 21 styles that “bridge the gap” from modern to boho for a bride who is looking for “elements of surprise” in the dress, Siegfried tells PeopleStyle.

Her main objective for the line, though, was to be within reach for the average woman. “My whole goal is to be affordable. Working in bridal, I’ve seen it all,” she says. “And I want to be accessible and affordable so it’s actually reachable for brides.”

The collection ranges in price from $1,300 to $3,200, which is on the lower end of the bridal gown spectrum, where prices can easily reach $10,000 for a gown. “Build your life together with that money [instead]!” Hartsock says.

She first started sketching this collection two years ago, but says she had to put her plans on hold to focus on her family; she and husband Chris Siegfried welcomed son Asher in October 2016.

“Staying at home with Asher has been the most amazing thing ever, but there is still that passion inside me that needs to create and needs to work and I think that makes me a better mother,” she explains. “When I’m able to be creative and have an outlet, I’m a much happier wife and much happier mom. Overall I think that makes the whole family dynamic really good. I feel really good about it. Obviously it takes a little longer with an almost 1-year-old, but I’ve made it through!”

She actually first developed her love of wedding dress design back during her days at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. “When I went to FIDM I just developed this love for bridal and the intricacy of the details and also just the meaning behind it all,” she says. “It’s one of the most special days of a girl’s life; you get to be a part of that, walk down the aisle with her and experience all of that. I’ve worked in bridal since I was 19. I’ve always been drawn to it.”

You can start shopping the debut, Desiree Hartsock Bridal Dream Catcher collection, on October 8, with a list of stockists soon to come on her website.

— with reporting by Aili Nahas.