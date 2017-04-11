The 6 Most Expensive Shoes You Can Buy Right Now (Who Needs to Pay Rent?)

Statement-making accessories have the power to elevate an outfit from plain old boring to look at me in an instant! And it’s no doubt that these high end designers are experts when it comes to their use of luxury leathers, fabrics, and stones when creating some of the most iconic and breathtakingly beautiful styles in fashion. But how much does a gorgeous shoe like this exactly put you back? Well, it may just be equal to your month’s rent (or mortgage!). Saks Fifth Avenue, also know as a one-stop-shop for designer and luxury brands, is the place to go if you’re looking to invest in some designer duds. Just scroll down to see some of our favorites that we’re already saving up for!

Jimmy Choo:

Buy It! Reign 100 Crystal-Embellished Satin T-Strap Sandals, $4,495; saks.com

Givenchy:

Buy It! Shark-Lock Embellished Leather Fold-Over Wedge Boots, $3,495; saks.com

Alexander McQueen:

Buy It! Studded Floral-Embroidered Leather Block Heel Booties, $3,550; saks.com

Giuseppe Zanotti:

Buy It! Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez 110 Crystal-Embellished Suede Lace-Up Booties, $2,995; saks.com

Valentino:

Buy It! Camustar Rockstud Leather Slingbacks, $2,545; saks.com

