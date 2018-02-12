YouTube beauty gurus Desi Perkins and Katy DeGroot (better known as LustreLux) know a thing or two about makeup.

The makeup artists are two of the most popular beauty experts online, with over 10 million followers combined between YouTube and Instagram alone. The IRL BFFs collaborate together on YouTube videos and worked together to launch a limited-edition collection with Dose of Colors last year, so when the opportunity to work with one of their favorite (not to mention one of the biggest) drugstore brands presented itself, Perkins and DeGroot immediately said “yes.”

“I feel like Maybelline is such an iconic brand, especially for our generation,” DeGroot told PeopleStyle. “We grew up seeing their commercials and the products are amazing.”

To celebrate their friendship, Perkins and DeGroot curated the top three Maybelline products they say are so versatile, any woman can incorporate them into their makeup routine for the Bestie Bundle By Desi & Katy, available for pre-order at Amazon for only $25.97. What made the cut? The duo narrowed it down to the Maybelline The 24K Nudes Eyeshadow Palette, the Maybelline Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter in Molten Gold and the Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink lip color in Pioneer. And for the girls, it wasn’t much of a challenge agreeing on which products to include.

“We have the same makeup aesthetic,” Perkins told us. “We love our neutrals and we love our highlight and we love a bold lip. Especially when you’re feeling a little lazy to do your makeup, a lot of highlighter and a bold lip is always a statement. It’s one of our favorite looks.”

Besides curating the special Bestie Bundle with Maybelline, Perkins and DeGroot also co-hosted Maybelline’s first ever influencer Master Class in N.Y.C. in honor of New York Fashion Week, where the women did a live makeup tutorial and answered questions from their fans.

Despite how glamorous it seems to be a beauty influencer, Perkins and DeGroot opened up about the pressures they feel to constantly churn out content for their followers.

“There’s definitely a lot of pressure to post every day,” DeGroot laughed. “Yeah, I think that’s the only thing … you have to make sure that you’re consistent and staying on top of all the content that is being pushed out every single day. It’s our job to do that,” Perkins added.

On average, the duo agreed it takes them around two to three and a half hours to film a YouTube tutorial, which could end up being only 15 to 20 minutes long once it’s edited. “The hardest part is just about the angles and trying to make sure I don’t block things [as I do my makeup],” DeGroot told us.

And although the ladies are the ultimate makeup masters now, they admitted there were a few techniques that definitely took them some time to learn.

“For me it was winged eyeliner. It was something I admired my mom doing so quickly when I was a little girl. I was like, ‘I’m going to do that one day!'” Perkins said. “It’s so funny because mine is like the opposite,” DeGroot added. “Brows took me a really long time to figure out. It was when carving and making really sculpted brows was the thing and I didn’t want to do that, so it took me a long time to figure out what shape I wanted.”

Perkins and DeGroot are self-proclaimed strobing addicts, so it’s no surprise that the newest technique they’ve been trying has to do with making your skin extra-glowy.

“I’m really into glow sprays,” Perkins said, as DeGroot nodded in agreement. “Just a spray that you could mist on top of your cheekbones to make it have that wet look, which is really pretty.”