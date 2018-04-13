Dermstore Is Having a Secret Sale Right Now - Here Are the Best Beauty Products to Shop

You may be in the middle of spring cleaning right now, but if you’re anything like us, you’re also replenishing your newly-minimalist home with spring clothes, accessories and, of course, beauty products. And if you’ve had your eye out for beauty sales, we have good news: Dermstore.com, one of our go-to destinations for all things skincare, makeup and more, is having a secret sale. Yes, you read that right. SECRET. SALE. From now until April 17th, you can get get an additional 15 percent off sale items, including everything from masks to lipsticks and more to spring your new beauty regimen into action.

To make your shopping a little easier, the PeopleStyle editors put together a list of some of the best products to score from the sale.

Honest Beauty Contour + Highlight Kit

Dermstore.com

Add a new highlight kit to your repertoire with this option from Jessica Alba’s Honest Beauty. It includes three blendable shades that make for effortless contouring and highlighting.

Honest Beauty Contour + Highlight Kit, $27 (orig. $34)

Jouer Cosmetics Hydrating Lipstick

Add color and moisture to your lips with this hydrating lipstick from Jouer. It simultaneously elevates your look and moisturizes with each application.

Jouer Cosmetics Hydrating Lipstick – Simone, $19 (orig. $24)

Jurlique Age-Defying Mask

Fine lines are so last season with this anti-aging mask from Jurlique. Each sheet mask is packed with hydrating aloe and natural extracts to make your skin glow.

Jurlique Purely Age-Defying Treatment Mask, $52 for 5 (orig. $65)

Cargo Eyeshadow

Be bold with your color choices this spring and add in a new eyeshadow that redefines your look, while soothing your skin with vitamin E and aloe.

Cargo Eyeshadow in Aegean, $10 (orig. $16)

Fekkai Gloss Spray

Add instant shine to your hair with a spray or two of this mist, which contains a “light veil of multifaceted crystals.”

Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Diamond Spray, $17 (orig. $20)