From haircuts, highlights, blowouts and more, every woman knows maintaining her hair is an investment. When it comes to stocking up your arsenal with the best hair products and tools to give yourself the coveted just-left-the-salon style, you’re bound to face some steep product prices you’d rather avoid.

But savvy shoppers know to make a wish list and wait for the sales in order to get the best products at tough-to-beat prices. Right now, Dermstore has discounted some of the most coveted beauty products — including a few celeb stylist favorites — to prices that are pretty hard to resist.

If you’re in the market to invest in some high-quality products or are just a beauty junkie that can’t resist a good sale, now’s the time to take advantage of Dermstore’s discounts. Check out the amazing steals we’re loving below!

Harry Josh Hair Dryer

Treat yourself to a salon-quality blowout without leaving your home when you own this stylist-adored, superlight dryer by famed hair stylist Harry Josh.

Buy It! Harry Josh Pro Tools 2000 Pro Dryer, $199.99 (regularly $249.99); dermstore.com

Hot Tools Curling Iron

This iron’s 24-karat gold plated barrel helps prevent frizz and heat damage while you curl your strands.

Buy It! Hot Tools 0.63 Inch Marcel Iron; $33.20 (normally $49.99); dermstore.com

Philip B. Round Brush

Leave your hair lush and bouncy when you blow it out with this dense round brush.

Buy It! Philip B. Large 65mm Round Hairbrush, $67.20 (regularly $84); dermstore.com

