People Are Getting Diamond Dermal Piercings on Their Fingers in Place of Engagement Rings

Instagram has become a new destination for mindblowing style and beauty trends, from fishtail eyebrows to bubble nails. And now users are sharing photos of a new accessorizing trend that holds sentimental value but also looks painful: dermal piercings as a sign of commitment.

Piercing lovers are commemorating their love by permanently getting diamonds pierced into their left ring finger in place of an engagement ring — or just because they love the look! — and have been documenting the sparkling trend on Instagram.

The dermal piercing makes it look like the diamond or crystal is floating on top the skin once the base anchor is secured and the decorative stud is placed on it.

“Micro dermal anchors are safe and the body will hold them for years, as long as they’re in ideal places and if implant-grade titanium is used,” professional body piercer Billy DeBerry of Fallen Sparrow Tattoo in Kissimmee, Florida, told PeopleStyle.

Although DeBerry says he has been giving clients dermal piercings on their ring fingers for over 10 years now, he’s “only noticed them become popular since social media exposure.”

“They’re different than other piercings since it’s considered ‘surface work.’ It really lets a person get away from traditional piercings like the ear or nose,” DeBerry said. “With the base being anchored into place under the surface of the skin, the tops are interchangeable with a huge variety of colors, shapes and designs.”

DeBerry says he can set dermal piercings on a client in “a matter of seconds,” and they can easily — and safely — be removed.

“No stitches or doctor is needed for removal,” he continued. “It takes seconds to remove them.”

Plus, according to DeBerry, the pain isn’t as bad as you might think.

“If it will hurt always depends on the individual,” DeBerry tells us. “Some people do a lot better than others. But [I think] walking them through the process, and having it being quick, it never gets to the point where someone can’t handle it.”

One person who got the piercing done shared the experience on Instagram writing, “A piercing idea for me and my girlfriend instead of the basic ring idea for an engagement that we’re getting in a few weeks.”